S.A. Mason LLC Has $661,000 Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

S.A. Mason LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 587.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,242,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,818,083,000 after purchasing an additional 12,172,186 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,625,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,632,812,000 after buying an additional 2,104,341 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $194,238,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,217,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $793,718,000 after buying an additional 639,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,709,000.

NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $126.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.32. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $120.25 and a twelve month high of $128.27.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

