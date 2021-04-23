S.A. Mason LLC Purchases 1,200 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

S.A. Mason LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 34.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,678 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up 0.9% of S.A. Mason LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3,775.0% in the 4th quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJH stock opened at $269.37 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $148.98 and a fifty-two week high of $272.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $261.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $234.55.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

