S.A. Mason LLC Purchases 25 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

S.A. Mason LLC boosted its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,240 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for 1.2% of S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 87,050 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $43,535,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 35,104 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $17,556,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. Sander Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Adobe by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Sander Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 88,624 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $44,323,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in Adobe by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 10,199 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,100,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 24,900 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $12,453,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $507.29 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $332.57 and a 52-week high of $536.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $472.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $478.84. The company has a market capitalization of $242.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.80, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Griffin Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $597.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $551.68.

In other Adobe news, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 2,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.51, for a total value of $1,014,976.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,553 shares in the company, valued at $9,278,094.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $517.25, for a total transaction of $1,293,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,882 shares in the company, valued at $9,766,714.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,458 shares of company stock valued at $56,101,624 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.