S.A. Mason LLC Raises Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

S.A. Mason LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 15.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,256 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 260.0% during the first quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, South State CORP. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. South State CORP. now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOO stock opened at $378.99 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $366.75 and a 200 day moving average of $344.51. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $253.97 and a 1 year high of $384.15.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

