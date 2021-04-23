S.A. Mason LLC Sells 200 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

S.A. Mason LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,366 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter worth $800,023,000. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Cigna by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,739,333 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,513,628,000 after acquiring an additional 873,228 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cigna by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,320,714 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $899,486,000 after acquiring an additional 739,993 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its position in shares of Cigna by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,166,923 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,365,630,000 after acquiring an additional 588,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in shares of Cigna by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,953,869 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $406,756,000 after acquiring an additional 507,438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna alerts:

In other Cigna news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 19,375 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.51, for a total value of $4,873,006.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,959,559.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 5,144 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.98, for a total transaction of $1,054,417.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,701,401. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 186,165 shares of company stock valued at $45,623,450. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CI opened at $252.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $242.54 and a 200-day moving average of $213.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $87.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. Cigna Co. has a 52-week low of $158.84 and a 52-week high of $256.74.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.05 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.31 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Cigna from $258.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $273.00 target price on shares of Cigna in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.65.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Recommended Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.