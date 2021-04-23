Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) Issues Earnings Results

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Safehold had a net margin of 38.08% and a return on equity of 4.60%.

NYSE SAFE traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $67.90. 1,371 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,124. Safehold has a 1-year low of $45.02 and a 1-year high of $84.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 60.56 and a beta of -0.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.1623 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.03%.

SAFE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Safehold from $112.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Safehold from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.40.

In other news, Director Dean S. Adler sold 8,792 shares of Safehold stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total transaction of $672,939.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dean S. Adler sold 36,200 shares of Safehold stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total transaction of $2,707,760.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,233 shares of company stock valued at $6,383,029. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Safehold Company Profile

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

