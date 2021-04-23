Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "Salem Media Group, Inc. is a radio broadcaster, Internet content provider and magazine and book publisher specializing in Christian and Conservative content.

Shares of SALM opened at $1.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Salem Media Group has a one year low of $0.69 and a one year high of $3.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.76.

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $64.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.11 million. Salem Media Group had a negative return on equity of 32.58% and a negative net margin of 26.19%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Salem Media Group will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Salem Media Group news, EVP Christopher J. Henderson sold 9,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total transaction of $27,101.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,101.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,425 shares of company stock worth $52,573. Company insiders own 59.66% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Salem Media Group stock. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 575,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,000. Barclays PLC owned approximately 2.16% of Salem Media Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 8.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Salem Media Group

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates radio networks, which produce and distribute talk, news, website, satellite services, and music networking to radio stations, as well as sells commercial airtime.

