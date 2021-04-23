Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the bank on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Salisbury Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

Salisbury Bancorp has increased its dividend by 3.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of SAL opened at $42.55 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.51. Salisbury Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $30.00 and a fifty-two week high of $52.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.05 million, a PE ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.81.

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. Salisbury Bancorp had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 10.19%. Equities research analysts forecast that Salisbury Bancorp will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Salisbury Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday.

About Salisbury Bancorp

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; commercial loans; working capital loans; equipment loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, collateral loans, and auto and personal installment loans.

