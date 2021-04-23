Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) Increases Dividend to $0.30 Per Share

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the bank on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Salisbury Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

Salisbury Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by 3.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NASDAQ SAL opened at $42.55 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.51 and its 200 day moving average is $39.51. Salisbury Bancorp has a 52 week low of $30.00 and a 52 week high of $52.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $121.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.81.

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. Salisbury Bancorp had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 10.19%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Salisbury Bancorp will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Salisbury Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday.

About Salisbury Bancorp

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; commercial loans; working capital loans; equipment loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, collateral loans, and auto and personal installment loans.

