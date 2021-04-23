Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company that operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, Salisbury Bank and Trust Company. The Company’s products and services are all of a nature of a commercial bank and trust company. The Bank is a full-service bank offering a range of commercial and personal banking services. The Bank is engaged in the business of attracting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits in residential and commercial real estate, consumer and small business loans. It also offers trust and investment services. The Company operates offices located in Canaan, Lakeville, Salisbury, and Sharon, Connecticut, as well as in Sheffield and South Egremont, Massachusetts, and Dover Plains, New York; and a trust and investment services division in Lakeville, Connecticut. Salisbury Bancorp is headquartered in Lakeville, Connecticut. “

NASDAQ:SAL traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $42.73. 27 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,223. Salisbury Bancorp has a twelve month low of $30.00 and a twelve month high of $52.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.51.

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. Salisbury Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 22.35%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Salisbury Bancorp will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. This is an increase from Salisbury Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Salisbury Bancorp’s payout ratio is 29.52%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $266,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 202.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,836 shares of the bank’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 5,248 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 91.4% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,699 shares of the bank’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 4,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 6,803 shares during the last quarter. 16.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; commercial loans; working capital loans; equipment loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, collateral loans, and auto and personal installment loans.

