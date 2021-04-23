Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $827.69 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) to announce $827.69 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sally Beauty’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $824.00 million and the highest is $835.00 million. Sally Beauty posted sales of $871.02 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sally Beauty will report full-year sales of $3.64 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.61 billion to $3.72 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.62 billion to $3.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sally Beauty.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. Sally Beauty had a negative return on equity of 535.36% and a net margin of 3.22%. The firm had revenue of $936.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Sally Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

SBH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Sally Beauty in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sally Beauty from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sally Beauty in a report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

SBH traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.50. 13,481 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,826,651. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.36. Sally Beauty has a 1-year low of $8.27 and a 1-year high of $21.91.

In related news, CEO Christian A. Brickman acquired 10,000 shares of Sally Beauty stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.53 per share, for a total transaction of $145,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 461,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,700,306.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,767,884 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $231,693,000 after purchasing an additional 5,238,927 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Sally Beauty by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,574,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,567,000 after buying an additional 14,192 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Sally Beauty by 396.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,199,782 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,686,000 after buying an additional 1,756,538 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Sally Beauty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,636,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,638,004 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $21,360,000 after acquiring an additional 62,604 shares in the last quarter.

About Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

