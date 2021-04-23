Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Stock Rating Lowered by SEB Equity Research

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) was downgraded by analysts at SEB Equity Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

SDVKY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HSBC raised shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. UBS Group cut shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Pareto Securities raised shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

OTCMKTS SDVKY opened at $26.69 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.55. The stock has a market cap of $33.48 billion, a PE ratio of 50.36, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.29. Sandvik AB has a fifty-two week low of $13.90 and a fifty-two week high of $29.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter. Sandvik AB (publ) had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 19.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sandvik AB will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Sandvik AB (publ) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sandvik AB (publ) during the fourth quarter valued at $20,417,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Sandvik AB (publ) by 240.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sandvik AB engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of tools, equipment, and tooling systems for the mining and construction industries. It operates through the following segments: Sandvik Machining Solutions, Sandvik Mining and Rock Technology, Sandvik Materials Technology, and Other Operations.

