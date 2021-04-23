Sandvik AB (publ)’s (SDVKY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Pareto Securities raised shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Sandvik AB (publ) to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. SEB Equities downgraded Sandvik AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Sandvik AB (publ) from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Sandvik AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sandvik AB (publ) has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SDVKY traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,732. The company has a market capitalization of $33.48 billion, a PE ratio of 50.36, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.29. Sandvik AB has a fifty-two week low of $13.90 and a fifty-two week high of $29.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.55.

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter. Sandvik AB (publ) had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 6.75%. On average, equities analysts predict that Sandvik AB will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDVKY. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Sandvik AB (publ) by 240.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) during the fourth quarter valued at $20,417,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Sandvik AB engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of tools, equipment, and tooling systems for the mining and construction industries. It operates through the following segments: Sandvik Machining Solutions, Sandvik Mining and Rock Technology, Sandvik Materials Technology, and Other Operations.

