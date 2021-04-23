Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.56 EPS

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.56, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $133.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.78 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 7.29%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 61.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS.

Sandy Spring Bancorp stock traded up $2.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,479. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a twelve month low of $18.79 and a twelve month high of $44.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Sandy Spring Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

A number of research firms recently commented on SASR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler raised Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

