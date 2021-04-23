Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) Raised to “Buy” at Compass Point

Compass Point upgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $34.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $27.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Santander Consumer USA in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Santander Consumer USA has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.45.

Shares of NYSE SC opened at $30.49 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 1.15. Santander Consumer USA has a 52-week low of $12.32 and a 52-week high of $31.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12, a quick ratio of 59.10 and a current ratio of 59.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.94.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 9.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Analysts forecast that Santander Consumer USA will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. This represents a yield of 3.3%. Santander Consumer USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

In other Santander Consumer USA news, insider Christopher Keith Pfirrman sold 15,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total transaction of $393,993.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,504.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 356.7% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 4,344 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the 4th quarter worth $157,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the 4th quarter worth $204,000.

About Santander Consumer USA

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. It offers vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

