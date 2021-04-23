SAP (ETR:SAP) Given a €132.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €132.00 ($155.29) target price on SAP (ETR:SAP) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SAP. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €125.00 ($147.06) target price on shares of SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Independent Research set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on shares of SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €121.00 ($142.35) target price on shares of SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €131.00 ($154.12) price target on shares of SAP and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a €116.00 ($136.47) price target on shares of SAP and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €130.20 ($153.18).

SAP traded up €4.00 ($4.71) on Thursday, reaching €120.70 ($142.00). The company had a trading volume of 3,902,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,430,000. SAP has a 1 year low of €89.93 ($105.80) and a 1 year high of €143.32 ($168.61). The stock has a market capitalization of $144.07 billion and a PE ratio of 27.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €106.93 and a 200-day moving average price of €106.95.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

