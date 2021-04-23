SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $335.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SBA Communications from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $272.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $291.00 to $277.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James raised shares of SBA Communications from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $309.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of SBA Communications from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $305.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. SBA Communications currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $313.08.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

SBAC opened at $294.57 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $271.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $279.36. The firm has a market cap of $32.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,963.67 and a beta of 0.21. SBA Communications has a twelve month low of $232.88 and a twelve month high of $328.37.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $536.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.25 million. SBA Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that SBA Communications will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This is an increase from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.33%.

In related news, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 826 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.46, for a total value of $214,313.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,919,662.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 4,278 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.09, for a total transaction of $1,052,773.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,710 shares in the company, valued at $8,295,693.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

Featured Article: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.