Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) PT Set at €8.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.00 ($9.41) price target on Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Oddo Bhf set a €8.00 ($9.41) target price on Schaeffler and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley set a €5.10 ($6.00) price objective on Schaeffler and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €6.50 ($7.65) price objective on Schaeffler and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Bank of America set a €8.40 ($9.88) price objective on Schaeffler and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.50 ($8.82) price objective on Schaeffler and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €7.55 ($8.88).

Shares of Schaeffler stock opened at €8.00 ($9.41) on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of €7.56 and a 200 day moving average of €6.62. Schaeffler has a 12 month low of €11.30 ($13.29) and a 12 month high of €16.74 ($19.69).

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

