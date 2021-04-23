Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Acquires 1,619 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI lifted its holdings in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 59.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,322 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,454 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 9.6% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 739 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,191 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 2,895 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VRSN stock opened at $214.36 on Friday. VeriSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.60 and a twelve month high of $221.30. The company has a market cap of $24.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.51 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.36.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 54.86% and a net margin of 63.32%. The business had revenue of $323.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. VeriSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on VRSN shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of VeriSign from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. VeriSign currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $229.60.

In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.47, for a total value of $124,114.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,589 shares in the company, valued at $11,052,634.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen A. Cote sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.79, for a total value of $190,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,191,898.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,678 shares of company stock valued at $7,058,601. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

