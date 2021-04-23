Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Has $12.82 Million Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI decreased its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,463 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 526 shares during the period. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Intuit were worth $12,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 10.6% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,103 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 315,285 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $102,784,000 after buying an additional 7,304 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the third quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

Shares of INTU opened at $411.89 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $256.58 and a 1-year high of $423.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $393.85 and a 200 day moving average of $372.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.60, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.55. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.98%.

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total transaction of $909,108.03. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,268.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.38, for a total transaction of $148,286.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,030.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Intuit from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Intuit from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $431.65.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.