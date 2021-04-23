Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Has $5.10 Million Stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI trimmed its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Diageo were worth $5,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DEO. Canandaigua National Corp grew its stake in Diageo by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 4,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Diageo by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 1.0% in the first quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 6,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DEO opened at $181.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $106.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $127.12 and a fifty-two week high of $183.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.77.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $1.5348 per share. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.36. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.45%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.33.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

