Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Lowers Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI cut its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 282,784 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 416 shares during the period. Walgreens Boots Alliance accounts for about 1.5% of Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $15,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WBA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $312,858,000. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 189.1% in the 4th quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,667,850 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $106,394,000 after buying an additional 1,745,000 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 73.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,092,329 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $123,278,000 after buying an additional 1,309,168 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,973,586 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $198,347,000 after buying an additional 858,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 288.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 924,200 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $36,857,000 after buying an additional 686,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WBA stock opened at $52.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.14. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $57.05. The company has a market capitalization of $45.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.16, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.30. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 0.33%. The company had revenue of $32.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 39.45%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist Financial raised their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.06.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

