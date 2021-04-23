Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Sells 2,253 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI trimmed its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,512 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 2,253 shares during the quarter. American Express makes up about 2.0% of Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in American Express were worth $20,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AXP. Wealth Alliance grew its stake in American Express by 1.6% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 7,177 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the third quarter worth about $383,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in American Express by 9.6% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,119 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the third quarter worth about $34,000. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on AXP shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of American Express from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of American Express from $108.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of American Express from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.38.

In related news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total transaction of $8,658,269.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,522 shares in the company, valued at $12,475,949.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $4,796,244.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 111,247 shares in the company, valued at $16,250,961.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

AXP opened at $141.85 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $145.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $113.97 billion, a PE ratio of 36.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. American Express has a twelve month low of $76.00 and a twelve month high of $151.46.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $1.18. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The company had revenue of $9.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Recommended Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.