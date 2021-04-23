Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Schibsted ASA in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Schibsted ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Schibsted ASA in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Schibsted ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th.

SBSNF stock opened at $41.35 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.35 and its 200-day moving average is $41.53. Schibsted ASA has a 1 year low of $17.98 and a 1 year high of $42.99.

Schibsted ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company. The company operates through Marketplaces, Publishing, and Growth segments. It operates online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers; offers online classifieds services; and publishes printed and online newspapers, and subscription-based newspapers.

