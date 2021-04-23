Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Acquired by Callahan Advisors LLC

Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 37.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,034 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,605 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,350.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 6,673 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $841,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $5,587,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHE traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.42. The company had a trading volume of 44,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,739,703. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $21.32 and a 1-year high of $34.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.97.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

