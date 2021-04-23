Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Holdings Lifted by Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 17,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 21,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 30,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 11,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 24,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter.

FNDF stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.73. 2,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 657,232. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.60. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $20.72 and a 52 week high of $33.31.

