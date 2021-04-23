Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Sold by Cabot Wealth Management Inc.

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,812 shares during the period. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHO. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 627.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 650.0% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $51.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.38. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $51.24 and a 52 week high of $51.72.

