Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Bought by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,426 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 278.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 762,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,458,000 after purchasing an additional 561,009 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,226,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,133,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,121,000 after buying an additional 213,518 shares in the last quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $18,419,000. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $18,303,000.

SCHX opened at $100.15 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.05. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $65.88 and a 52-week high of $101.47.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

