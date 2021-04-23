SciSparc (OTCMKTS:SPRCY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

SciSparc (OTCMKTS:SPRCY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.90% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “SciSparc Ltd. is a specialty clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development of cannabinoid-based treatments. The company’s drug development programs based on tetrahydrocannabinol and non-psychoactive cannabidiol includes THX-110 for the treatment of Tourette syndrome and for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea; THX-160 for the treatment of pain and THX-210 for the treatment of autism spectrum disorder and epilepsy. SciSparc Ltd., formerly known as Therapix Biosciences Ltd., is based in TEL AVIV, Israel. “

Get SciSparc alerts:

Separately, Aegis reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of SciSparc in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

Shares of SPRCY opened at $8.78 on Wednesday. SciSparc has a one year low of $2.75 and a one year high of $22.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.19.

SciSparc Company Profile

SciSparc Ltd., a specialty clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops drugs based on cannabinoid molecules. Its drug development programs include SCI-110 for the treatment of Tourette syndrome, obstructive sleep apnea, and Alzheimer's disease and agitation; SCI-160 for the treatment of pain; and SCI-210 for the treatment of autism spectrum disorder and epilepsy.

Featured Article: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SciSparc (SPRCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SciSparc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SciSparc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.