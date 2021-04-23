Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 229,821 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 53,150 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Scorpio Tankers were worth $2,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STNG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 274,107 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 18,968 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 44,526 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 19,287 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 378,521 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,236,000 after acquiring an additional 158,371 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 4th quarter worth $134,000. Institutional investors own 38.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Scorpio Tankers alerts:

NYSE:STNG opened at $18.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.90, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.18. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.28 and a 1-year high of $28.21.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The shipping company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $138.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.93 million. Scorpio Tankers had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 8.82%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is currently -42.55%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Scorpio Tankers in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.40.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Handymax, MR, LR1/Panamax, and LR2/Aframax. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

Recommended Story: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.