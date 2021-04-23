Scotiabank Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) – Equities researchers at Scotiabank upped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Nutrien in a research note issued on Monday, April 19th. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.32. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Nutrien’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.16 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Raymond James set a $65.00 target price on shares of Nutrien and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.20.

NTR opened at $53.74 on Thursday. Nutrien has a 1-year low of $29.70 and a 1-year high of $59.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $30.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 316.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.96.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. Nutrien had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 82.95%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Nutrien by 1,067.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,395,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,581,000 after acquiring an additional 4,933,473 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Nutrien in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,558,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Nutrien by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,383,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,124,000 after acquiring an additional 889,941 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new position in Nutrien in the first quarter valued at about $38,912,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Nutrien by 1,425.7% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 554,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,951,000 after acquiring an additional 518,184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.86% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

