Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.30 EPS

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The data storage provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 65.10% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Seagate Technology updated its Q4 guidance to $1.45-1.75 EPS.

NASDAQ:STX traded up $5.07 on Friday, hitting $89.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,366,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,594,454. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22. Seagate Technology has a one year low of $43.53 and a one year high of $89.22.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 38,689 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total transaction of $2,660,255.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $687,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.95, for a total value of $5,396,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,214 shares of company stock worth $9,657,196 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on STX shares. Loop Capital increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Seagate Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.35.

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

