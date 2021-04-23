Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.45-1.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.70-3.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.84 billion.

Seagate Technology stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $84.08. The stock had a trading volume of 4,436,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,584,272. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.28 and its 200 day moving average is $64.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22. Seagate Technology has a one year low of $43.53 and a one year high of $85.07.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The data storage provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.16. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 65.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

STX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded Seagate Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $71.42.

In related news, Director Stephanie Tilenius sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total transaction of $541,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,274,293.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.95, for a total transaction of $5,396,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 135,214 shares of company stock worth $9,657,196. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

