Seaport Global Securities Reiterates “Sell” Rating for California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Seaport Global Securities currently has a $55.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for California Water Service Group’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded California Water Service Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an underweight rating and issued a $53.00 target price (down from $57.00) on shares of California Water Service Group in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut California Water Service Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating on shares of California Water Service Group in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.40.

Shares of CWT stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $61.88. 922 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,284. California Water Service Group has a fifty-two week low of $41.19 and a fifty-two week high of $61.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.81 and a beta of 0.08.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.04). California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $189.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that California Water Service Group will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This is a boost from California Water Service Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.23%.

In other news, insider Elissa Y. Ouyang sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.31, for a total transaction of $26,655.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,496.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 658.1% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group during the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group during the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group during the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. 73.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

