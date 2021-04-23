Seaport Global Securities Weighs in on SJW Group’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SJW)

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) – Seaport Global Securities issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for SJW Group in a report issued on Tuesday, April 20th. Seaport Global Securities analyst A. Storozynski expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SJW. TheStreet cut shares of SJW Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut SJW Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.33.

Shares of NYSE SJW opened at $68.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.31. SJW Group has a 52 week low of $50.85 and a 52 week high of $71.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $135.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.99 million. SJW Group had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 7.71%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SJW. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 48.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in SJW Group during the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in SJW Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 97,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,587 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in SJW Group by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in SJW Group by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 205,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,229,000 after purchasing an additional 19,050 shares in the last quarter. 69.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This is an increase from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio is 76.40%.

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities in Connecticut; and a Linebacker protection plan for public drinking water customers, as well as offers repair or replace a leaking or broken water service line, curb box, curb box cover, meter pit, meter pit cover, and meter pit valve.

