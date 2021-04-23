Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) Holdings Boosted by Hillman Co.

Hillman Co. boosted its position in shares of Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) by 78.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,237,864 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 545,452 shares during the period. Select Energy Services makes up 2.6% of Hillman Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Hillman Co. owned 1.21% of Select Energy Services worth $6,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WTTR. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new stake in Select Energy Services in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Select Energy Services in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Select Energy Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 12,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Select Energy Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 61.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WTTR traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.72. 5,832 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 453,992. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.93. Select Energy Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.80 and a 1-year high of $7.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $484.55 million, a PE ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 2.88.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). Select Energy Services had a positive return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 30.21%. The business had revenue of $133.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.51 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Select Energy Services, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WTTR shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target (up previously from $7.25) on shares of Select Energy Services in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Select Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.17.

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

