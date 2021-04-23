SEMrush Holdings, Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.05) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:SEMR)

SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of SEMrush in a research report issued on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Bracelin anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for SEMrush’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.

Get SEMrush alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of SEMrush in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of SEMrush in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of SEMrush in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of SEMrush in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of SEMrush in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEMR opened at $16.45 on Wednesday. SEMrush has a 52 week low of $10.62 and a 52 week high of $18.12.

In other SEMrush news, Director Roman Simonov bought 13,000 shares of SEMrush stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $182,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

About SEMrush

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for SEMrush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEMrush and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.