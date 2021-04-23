Serinus Energy’s (SENX) “House Stock” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Posted by on Apr 23rd, 2021

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Serinus Energy (LON:SENX) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

LON:SENX traded up GBX 0.15 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 3.01 ($0.04). 69,609,232 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,347,702. Serinus Energy has a 12-month low of GBX 1.91 ($0.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 8.50 ($0.11). The firm has a market capitalization of £34.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3.08 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3.30.

Serinus Energy Company Profile

Serinus Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties. It owns a 100% deemed working interest in the Satu Mare concession covering an area of approximately 729,000 acres situated within the Pannonian Basin, Romania. The company also holds 45% working interest in the Sabria concession, which covers an area of approximately 26,195 gross acres; 100% working interest in the Chouech Es Saida concession covering an area of approximately 52,480 acres; 100% working interest in the Ech Chouech concession that covers an area of approximately 33,920 acres; 100% working interest in the Zinnia concession covering an area of approximately 17,920 acres; and 100% working interest in the Sanrhar concession, which covers an area of approximately 36,879 acres located in Tunisia.

