Serinus Energy’s (SENX) “House Stock” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Serinus Energy (LON:SENX) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.
LON:SENX traded up GBX 0.15 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 3.01 ($0.04). 69,609,232 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,347,702. Serinus Energy has a 12-month low of GBX 1.91 ($0.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 8.50 ($0.11). The firm has a market capitalization of £34.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3.08 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3.30.
Serinus Energy Company Profile
