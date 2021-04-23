ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.90 Per Share (NASDAQ:SFBS)

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ServisFirst Bancshares in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 21st. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.90 for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for ServisFirst Bancshares’ FY2021 earnings at $3.55 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.39 EPS.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 38.46%.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SFBS. Hovde Group cut ServisFirst Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock opened at $61.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.89. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 1-year low of $27.98 and a 1-year high of $64.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SFBS. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $187,000. Finally, BBR Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. 53.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director J. Richard Cashio sold 82,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total value of $4,681,380.00. Insiders own 10.47% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.20%.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as seasonal loans, bridge loans, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

