Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) Announces $0.46 Dividend

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) announced a dividend on Friday, April 23rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.46 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, May 14th. This represents a yield of 12.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd.

Shell Midstream Partners has increased its dividend payment by 54.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Shell Midstream Partners has a payout ratio of 125.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Shell Midstream Partners to earn $1.48 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 124.3%.

Get Shell Midstream Partners alerts:

Shares of SHLX traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,775,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,578,302. Shell Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $8.17 and a fifty-two week high of $16.18. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21. The company has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.16.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $130.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.22 million. Shell Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 1,010.10% and a net margin of 104.82%. Shell Midstream Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Shell Midstream Partners will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Shell Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.20.

Shell Midstream Partners Company Profile

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream, and logistics assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

See Also: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.