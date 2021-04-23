Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in owning, operating, developing and acquiring pipelines and other midstream assets. Its initial assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil and refined products pipelines serving as key infrastructure to transport growing onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast refining markets and to deliver refined products from those markets to major demand centers. Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. is based in Houston, Texas. “

Get Shell Midstream Partners alerts:

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays lowered shares of Shell Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Shell Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.20.

Shares of SHLX stock opened at $14.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.16. Shell Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $8.17 and a 1-year high of $16.18.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $130.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.22 million. Shell Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 1,010.10% and a net margin of 104.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Shell Midstream Partners will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHLX. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,052,751 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,612,000 after purchasing an additional 128,614 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Shell Midstream Partners by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 479,737 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,836,000 after acquiring an additional 128,186 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Shell Midstream Partners by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,617,323 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $66,702,000 after acquiring an additional 93,676 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Shell Midstream Partners by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 144,599 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 51,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Shell Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $247,000. 27.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Shell Midstream Partners

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream, and logistics assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

Read More: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Shell Midstream Partners (SHLX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.