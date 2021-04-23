Shore Capital Reaffirms Hold Rating for JTC (LON:JTC)

Shore Capital restated their hold rating on shares of JTC (LON:JTC) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of JTC from GBX 680 ($8.88) to GBX 765 ($9.99) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Get JTC alerts:

LON JTC traded up GBX 11 ($0.14) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 645 ($8.43). 103,139 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,098. The firm has a market cap of £790.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 627.22 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 582.83. JTC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 399 ($5.21) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 674 ($8.81). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.82, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.11.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a GBX 4.35 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is an increase from JTC’s previous dividend of $2.40. JTC’s dividend payout ratio is 0.59%.

JTC Company Profile

JTC PLC provides fund, corporate, and private wealth services to institutional and private clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Institutional Client Services and Private Client Services. The company offers fund services for the administration of various listed and unlisted funds in a range of asset classes, including real estate, private equity, renewables, hedge, debt, and other administration services.

Featured Article: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for JTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.