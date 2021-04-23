Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SEMHF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SEMHF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

OTCMKTS:SEMHF opened at $55.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.04. Siemens Healthineers has a 1 year low of $40.33 and a 1 year high of $60.50.

About Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

