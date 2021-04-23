Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) Price Target Lowered to $4.25 at HC Wainwright

Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) had its price objective trimmed by HC Wainwright from $4.50 to $4.25 in a report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sierra Metals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, April 17th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SMTS opened at $3.41 on Monday. Sierra Metals has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $3.87. The firm has a market cap of $555.15 million, a P/E ratio of 26.23 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.04). Sierra Metals had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 15.38%. On average, research analysts predict that Sierra Metals will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMTS. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Sierra Metals by 379.3% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,991,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,719 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Sierra Metals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $522,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Sierra Metals in the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Sierra Metals in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sierra Metals during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. 55.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sierra Metals

Sierra Metals Inc focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

