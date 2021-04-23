Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Price Target Raised to $300.00 at Maxim Group

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) had its price objective raised by Maxim Group from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Maxim Group currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $210.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Hovde Group raised shares of Signature Bank from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $204.82.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Signature Bank stock traded up $2.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $243.55. 8,741 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 798,951. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $227.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.98. Signature Bank has a one year low of $71.44 and a one year high of $249.94.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.39. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 25.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is currently 20.63%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 7,492 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the bank’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 1.8% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 22.2% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,427 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

Read More: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.