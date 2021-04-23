Siltronic (FRA:WAF) Given a €145.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on Siltronic (FRA:WAF) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on WAF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on Siltronic and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Oddo Bhf set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on Siltronic and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on Siltronic and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Nord/LB set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on Siltronic and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on Siltronic and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €136.63 ($160.74).

Get Siltronic alerts:

Siltronic stock traded up €0.10 ($0.12) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting €142.50 ($167.65). 22,065 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Siltronic has a 12-month low of €53.00 ($62.35) and a 12-month high of €153.20 ($180.24). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €138.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is €123.02.

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company offers polished and epitaxial wafers; and special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, PowerFZ, and HiREF. Its silicon wafers are used in computers, smartphones, flat screens, navigation systems, and other applications.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Siltronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siltronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.