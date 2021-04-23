Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Price Target Raised to $125.00

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 8.08% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SPG. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “inline” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $99.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Simon Property Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.12.

Shares of NYSE:SPG opened at $115.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $115.01 and its 200 day moving average is $92.91. Simon Property Group has a 52 week low of $47.25 and a 52 week high of $121.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($1.33). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. Simon Property Group’s revenue was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPG. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 21,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,672,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,883,000 after purchasing an additional 408,670 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 40,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 55,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,712,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 281,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,672,000 after buying an additional 27,373 shares in the last quarter. 88.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

