SIRIN LABS Token (SRN) Price Tops $0.0204 on Top Exchanges

SIRIN LABS Token (CURRENCY:SRN) traded down 19.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 23rd. One SIRIN LABS Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0204 or 0.00000041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SIRIN LABS Token has traded 24.6% lower against the US dollar. SIRIN LABS Token has a total market cap of $10.03 million and approximately $778,993.00 worth of SIRIN LABS Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.59 or 0.00067193 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00018708 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002001 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.11 or 0.00092225 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $339.94 or 0.00679977 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,083.29 or 0.08167807 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.40 or 0.00050816 BTC.

SIRIN LABS Token Coin Profile

SIRIN LABS Token (CRYPTO:SRN) is a coin. Its launch date was December 12th, 2017. SIRIN LABS Token’s total supply is 572,166,104 coins and its circulating supply is 491,820,906 coins. SIRIN LABS Token’s official Twitter account is @SIRINLABS and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SIRIN LABS Token is /r/SirinLabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SIRIN LABS Token’s official website is www.sirinlabs.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Sirin Labs is a company known as the developer of SOLARIN, an ultra-secure mobile phone. The SirinLabs team decided to make one more step toward the security of personal gadgets and create the first blockchain smartphone. “

