SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.18 EPS

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. SITE Centers had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 3.76%. The firm had revenue of $119.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.

SITC stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.89. 145,836 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,094,986. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 93.06 and a beta of 1.66. SITE Centers has a 1 year low of $4.21 and a 1 year high of $14.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.66 and a 200-day moving average of $11.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. This is a boost from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.65%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SITC shares. Truist raised their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of SITE Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $9.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on SITE Centers from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.96.

About SITE Centers

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

