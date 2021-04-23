Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) released its earnings results on Thursday. The textile maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 2.28%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Skechers U.S.A. updated its Q2 guidance to $0.40-0.50 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $1.80-2.00 EPS.

Shares of SKX stock traded up $7.05 on Friday, reaching $51.56. 190,635 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,558,670. Skechers U.S.A. has a 52 week low of $22.61 and a 52 week high of $45.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 75.59 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.65.

SKX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. B. Riley boosted their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.56.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, COO David Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $3,812,000.00. Also, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $5,718,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 511,168 shares of company stock valued at $19,475,234 over the last three months. 28.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The company offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls; men's and women's slip-resistant and safety-toe casuals, boots, hikers, and athletic shoes; and lifestyle apparel for men, women, and kids.

